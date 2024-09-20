Iran condemns terrorist attacks of Zionist regime in Beirut

Kanaani strongly condemned Friday's terrorist attack by the Zionist regime on a residential building in a densely-populated area in Beirut, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of many people, including ordinary citizens, women and children.

"The brutal and malicious aerial attack of the Zionist regime on Beirut shortly after the brutal and terrorist act of this criminal regime in the mass killing of the Lebanese people by misusing the means of communication is a gross violation of the rules and regulations of international law, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity and national security of Lebanon. And it should be condemned by the international community in the strongest terms," he added.

Kanani added that there is no doubt that the Zionist regime, contrary to the overwhelming majority of the governments and nations of the world on the necessity of establishing a ceasefire, seeks to intensify the tension and develop the geography of war and conflict in the region, and such a malicious policy is a clear and maximum threat to international peace and security.

Kanaani voiced the firm support and solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the people, government and resistance of Lebanon, and emphasized that the government, people and resistance of Lebanon, despite the recent barbaric attacks by the Zionists, proved that they will not stop their honorable and honorable support for the defenseless and oppressed people of Palestine.

