Sep 19, 2024, 10:33 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85601931
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Hezbollah launches new wave of attacks on Israel's military bases

Sep 19, 2024, 10:33 PM
News ID: 85601931
Hezbollah launches new wave of attacks on Israel's military bases

Tehran, IRNA - In continuation of its attacks, Lebanon's Hezbollah targeted several other military bases of the Zionist regime.

According to the Lebanese media, Hezbollah announced in a statement about the attack on several bases of the Zionist regime.

In the statement of Hezbollah, it is stated that in support of the steadfast nation of the Gaza Strip and in support of its heroic resistance, Hezbollah fighters targeted the "Ramiya" base located in the north of occupied Palestine with an artillery attack on Thursday afternoon.

Hezbollah also targeted the "Zareit" barracks located in the Upper Galilee region in the north of occupied Palestine with artillery and rocket attacks and the "Hanita" base in occupied Palestine with artillery attacks.

"Mitat" and "Shumira" bases, the headquarters of Harmon Brigade 810 in "Ma'aliyah Golani" base and "Al-Malkiyeh" base of the Zionist regime were also targeted by the Lebanese Hezbollah missile attack.

In this connection, Al-Mayadeen network reported about rocket launchers in the West Galilee region in northern Palestine occupied by Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The Zionist Radio and Television Organization also announced that 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the West Galilee.

2050

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .