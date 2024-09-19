Nasrallah warns enemy of tough retribution

"The enemy has crossed all red lines and all laws in this attack. This is a massive terrorist attack, genocide, a massacre," Nasrallah said on Thursday in his first televised address since the attack.

"The Tuesday and Wednesday massacres are a war crime, a declaration of war...you can call it anything," he added.

Nasrallah pointed out that Israel will face tough retribution and just punishment, where it expects it and where it does not.

Nasrallah further said that Israel's willful intent was to kill 4,000 Lebanese people within minutes, but many of the pagers were out of service, turned off or stored away.

"When the enemy planned out this attack, they assumed there were at least 4,000 pagers spread out across all of Lebanon. This means that the enemy had the intention of murdering 4,000 people in a single minute.

"The same was repeated on the second day with the aim being to kill thousands of people carrying radio devices," Nasrallah said.

Some of the attacks, he said, took place in hospitals, pharmacies, marketplaces, commercial shops and even residential homes, private vehicles and public roads where thousands of civilians, including women and children, are present.

Nasrallah said an extensive investigative committee has been formed to study all scenarios, possibilities, and theories, and an almost-definitive conclusion reached.

