Iran to host key meeting of Caspian Sea littoral states

According to IRNA's report on Thursday, Kazem Jalali made the revelation while attending the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with the ambassadors of Caspian Sea littoral states in Moscow, which is held annually on the occasion of the World Caspian Day at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

While announcing Iran's readiness to host the meeting of the prime ministers of the Caspian littoral states in Tehran, Jalali also discussed progress in cooperation between the countries along the Caspian Sea, including in the field of the North-South Corridor.

During the gathering at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ambassadors exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the Caspian region and closer interaction between five countries, including the preparation of the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of these countries in Turkmenistan.

