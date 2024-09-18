IRGC says no casualties among its forces in Lebanon pager blasts

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said on Wednesday that none of the IRGC forces were martyred in the Israeli terrorist attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah and civil servants in Lebanon.

On Tuesday, thousands of wireless communications devices, known as pagers, used by Hezbollah members and others exploded simultaneously across Lebanon, an attack that both Hezbollah and Lebanese officials said was caused by a remote Israeli cyber attack.

At least 12 people, inducing members of the Hezbollah resistance movement, were killed in the blasts and around 3,000 others wounded.

