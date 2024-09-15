1,494 illegal foreign nationals in arrested in Sistan-Baluchestan

Colonel Alireza Daliri said in an interview with IRNA reporter on Sunday that Sistan and Baluchistan police put the identification and arrest of illegal and unlicensed foreigners ob their agenda in line with the implementation of the migration plan and popular demands.

"After making the necessary legal arrangements, the police managed to arrest 1,494 illegal aliens in Sistan and Baluchistan in the past week," Colonel Daliri said.

The police deputy chief of Sistan and Baluchistan said that all the arrested people were citizens of the neighboring country who had entered the country illegally without legal documents.

