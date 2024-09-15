Iran, Kazakhstan sign agreement to boost cultural, artistic ties

President of the National University of Arts in Kazakhstan, Raushan Nortaza, signed the memorandum of cooperation with the Iranian cultural attaché Ali Akbar Talebi Matin at College of Fine Arts in Tehran on Sunday.

The initiative, titled "Culture, Art, and Civilization of Iran," was hailed as a pivotal step toward strengthening relations between Tehran and Astana.

After signing the document, Nortaza praised Iran's rich civilization, culture, literature, and language during a speech.

He further expressed optimism that this memorandum would foster deeper cultural and artistic ties with Iran.

Talebi Matin, for his part, underlined the strong cultural cooperation between the Iranian cultural office and the National University of Arts in Kazakhstan.

4353**2050