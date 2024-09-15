Iran’s Air Defense Force constantly monitoring skies of Persian Gulf: Cmdr.

Brigadier General Sabahifard stated on Sunday that the Persian Gulf's skies are under continuous monitoring by air defense, emphasizing that indigenous systems play a pivotal role in the country's air defense capabilities.

Referring to the significance of the southeast air defense zone's readiness, given the volume of flights over the Persian Gulf, he underlined, "Today, with God's help, this zone enjoys a watchful and agile unit."

The enemy recognizes the preparedness of the Islamic Republic of Iran's personnel and defense systems, understanding that any mistake will be met with a resolute response, he added.

Brigadier General Sabahifard highlighted the self-sufficiency achieved in staff training, production of detection and reconnaissance systems, eavesdropping and signaling, interception, and engagement as the critical advantage of the country's air defense.

