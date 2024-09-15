Iranian referees assigned to major continental football matches

Mo’oud Bonyadifard will serve as the referee, with Alireza Ildrim and Saeed Qasemi as his assistants, participating in the AFC championships, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The Iranian referees will officiate the match between Pohang Steelers from South Korea and Shanghai Port FC from China on October 1, 2024. The Fourth Official for the match will be from Uzbekistan.

The match will be held in the second week of the Champions League Elite.

In a related development, the spokesman for the youth and sports department in Hamedan, Alireza Safizadeh, told IRNA that the AFC has chosen two referees, Bijan Heydari and Payam Heydari, from this western Iranian province to officiate in the Asian championships.

Payam will serve as the referee, with Farhad Moraveji and Farhad Farhadpour as his assistants, and Vahid Kazemi as the Fourth Official, for a match between Singaporean and Chinese teams on September 19.

Additionally, Bijan will serve as the referee, with Saeed Qasemi and Alireza Ildrim as the assistant referees, for a match between Thailand and Malaysia on the same day.

Since 2016, Bijan Heydari and Payam Heydari have been on Iran’s international list of referees.

The AFC Champions League Elite for 2024-25 is slated to begin on September 16, 2024, and will conclude on February 19, 2025.

