Keshit Waterfall registered as national natural heritage site: Iranian official

Nader Alidadi Soleimani, head of the Works Registration Office of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department in Kerman Province, made the announcement on Sunday.

He said the registration means that Keshit Waterfall and its surrounding valley with the same name have been placed under the supervision of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry.

Any action causing damage to the site or changing its authenticity is banned, he added.

Keshit Waterfall is located inside a valley with the same name located in the western part of Keshit Village in Golbaf County. The waterfall has created a large natural pool as large as 600 square meters.

