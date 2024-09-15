Israeli regime’s Tel Aviv under missile attack

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, sirens sounded in the center of the occupied territories as well as about 20 settlements and cities in the east and south of Tel Aviv.

The spokesperson for the Israeli regime’s army Daniel Hagari acknowledged that a surface-to-surface missile (SSM) was intercepted over the area of Lod airport between Tel Aviv and occupied al-Quds cities, the regime’s Channel 12 TV reported.

Hagari added that the missile was not fired from Lebanon or the Gaza Strip, claiming that the ballistic missile fired towards the Israeli regime Sunday morning was launched from Yemen.

According to the spokesperson, the Israeli air defense system was unable to intercept the Yemeni missile. However, he said, after the ballistic missile attack from Yemen, there has been no change in the guidelines of the internal front command.

The Yemeni Minister of Defense had warned on Saturday night that the coming days would bring unpredictable surprises for the enemies.

Mohamed al-Atifi issued a clear warning to the belligerent coalition, stating that Yemen’s response to the enemies will be a nightmare that threatens their security.

He added that Yemen warns its enemies that the coming days will bring surprises that they do not expect.

