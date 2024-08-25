Sirens sounded in heart of Tel Aviv

According to the Palestinian Sama newspaper, the Martyr Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades added in this announcement that in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against Palestinian civilians and the intentional displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, "we targeted the occupied city of Tel Aviv with the 'Moqadameh M90' missile."

Al-Qassam's attack on Tel Aviv was carried out despite 324 days of war against Gaza.

Hebrew language sources also reported explosions in the southern areas of Tel Aviv after the rocket attack of al-Qassam battalions.

The Israeli army officially announced that a rocket was fired from southern Gaza towards Tel Aviv and hit the Rishon Letzion area.

The Hebrew newspaper Ma'ariv also emphasized that the defense systems could not intercept this missile and that the missile hit Tel Aviv.

Israeli media emphasized that a Zionist settler was injured while fleeing to the shelter.

