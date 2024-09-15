Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 15

** IRAN DAILY

-- $1b investment needed to overcome Iran’s power shortages: Official

Iran needs $1 billion of investment in power stations to prevent power shortages, said the chairman of the Iran Power Plants Union.

Ali Nikbakht said in a press conference in Tehran that the country is expected to face a 26,000-MW power shortage next summer if no measure is taken with regards to Iranian electricity network.

-- Iran-Iraq strategic pact ‘main achievement’ of Pezeshkian’s visit: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq said the agreement between the two neighboring states on preparation of a comprehensive pact is the main achievement of the recent visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian to Iraq.

Talking to ISNA, the envoy added that it was decided to create committees to prepare the draft of the pact to be ratified by Tehran and Baghdad.

-- 1,500 Iranian book titles on display at Baghdad fair

Iran has stepped up its presence at the 25th Baghdad International Book Fair, which kicked off Thursday with a significant showing of 1,500 book titles.

Iran is turning out for its fourth appearance at the fair, with a 36-square-meter pavilion featuring a wide range of books that run the gamut from Islamic studies to literature, children’s books, university publications, and language learning materials.

Twenty-three Iranian publishers and cultural institutions are also weighing in on the event.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Registration for Qur’an and Etrat Competition Extended

The registration deadline for the 31st edition of the Qur’an and Etrat competition for Iran’s Basij forces has been extended with more than half a million having already signed up for the event.

The registration started in late July and was due to close on September 10. However, due to requests by Basij Dar-ol-Qur’an centers across the country, the registration deadline was extended until Thursday, September 21.

-- General: Iran’s Armed Forces Among World’s Greatest

A ranking Iranian commander has described the country’s armed forces as the world’s “greatest and most potent” counter-terrorism organization.

“Today, the Islamic Republic’s armed forces are engaged in the quantitative and qualitative enhancement of security on the ground, in the air, across and under the sea, and in space,” Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, told the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a high-level security and defense gathering.

-- All-Iranian Final Set for Asian Club Volleyball Championship

Shahdab Yazd and Foold Sirjan Iranian will face in the final match of the 2024 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship. Shahdab swept past Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar (25-21, 25-20, 25-19) in Yazd’s Shahdab Hall.

Foolad also edged past Indonesian team Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi 3-2 (25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 16-14) in another semifinal match. Shahdab and Foolad will play in the final match while Earvin Ngapeth’s Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi meet Pavlodar in the bronze-medal match.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran’s Mehr Media Group and Russia’s TASS sign MoU

Managing Director of Iran's Mehr Media Group, Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, and TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Summit, as reported by a TASS correspondent at the event.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties granted each other the right to utilize their text news. They agreed to facilitate mutual visits of their staff to exchange experiences in journalism, marketing, and the latest technologies in information processing and transmission.

-- Iran, Iraq customs stress expansion of ties

In a meeting between the heads of Iran and Iraq customs administrations, the two sides stressed the need for the expansion of mutual ties.

During the meeting between the Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvanifar and Head of the Iraqi Customs Authority Hassan Hamoud Hassani, which was held on the sidelines of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq, the two sides examined common customs issues, especially border issues and the existing cooperation capacities to facilitate and develop trade.

-- Isfahan AI Event 2024 slated for October

Isfahan Artificial Intelligence (IAI) Event is scheduled to be held from October 23 to 25, bringing together faculty members, academicians, experts, and students to discuss the latest developments in the field of AI, ISNA reported.

The main theme of the gathering will be the development of cross-border activities, including research, technological, and economic activities. Holding meetings of artificial intelligence experts and specialists, and organizing exhibitions, investment events, and competitions will be the four main parts of the IAI 2024.

