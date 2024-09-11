Reports of joint [P]GCC-Russia statement against Iran ‘not true’

According to IRNA's foreign policy correspondent, some unofficial media claimed a joint [P]GCC-Russia statement that raised some issues regarding the three Persian Gulf Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb, is not true.

Based on the investigations conducted by IRNA, only one statement was issued and published after the 161st meeting of the [P]GCC foreign ministers in Riyadh, which included the alleged clauses about the Iranian islands that prompted strong reaction from Tehran on Tuesday.

The investigations found that only three news of the joint and separate meetings of [P]GCC foreign ministers with their Russian, Brazilian and Indian counterparts were published but there was no reference of a joint statement with Russia after those meetings.

According to IRNA, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday (September 20) condemned clauses added to the final statement issued by PGCC foreign ministers in their meeting in Riyadh, describing them as repetitive, unconstructive and fruitless.

Nasser Kanaani rejected the clause related to the Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, stressing that the three southern islands—Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa—are inseparable parts of the country and will remain so forever.

He warned that Iran considers any comments regarding residential development, the travel of national and military officials to those islands, as well as the holding military exercises there, interference in Iran’s sovereign affairs.

