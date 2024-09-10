Iran-Saudi Arabia ties to expand on constructive cooperation basis: Interior minister

In his message, Saudi Arabia's interior minister congratulated Eskandar Momeni on his appointment as Iran's interior minister and wished him success in his new duties.

In this message, he stated, "I wish for that brotherly country, more and more success, progress and prosperity."

In response to the congratulatory message of his Saudi counterpart, Momeni expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will develop further in the new conditions based on constructive cooperation.

2050