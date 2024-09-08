Anti-Israel op by Jordanian national sparks celebrations

According to IRNA citing some media outlets, the people of Jordan were jubilant over the heroic operation of Maher Al-Jazi, a truck driver, who opened fire on Sunday.

The emergency service of the Zionist regime confirmed the death of these three and announced that they were all killed during the shooting at the crossing.

For many Jordanians, Al-Jazi's actions are nothing short of heroic. The 39-year-old killed three Israelis before being shot dead at the crossing, the vital link between Jordan and the occupied West Bank.

On Sunday, Amman erupted in a wave of defiance, as thousands held a symbolic funeral for Al-Jazi, whose martyrdom has also sparked a surge of solidarity and outrage across the region.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has hailed the shooting operation, calling it a response to the Israeli crimes in Gaza and the West Bank as well as the Arab people’s rejection of the Israeli occupation.

The military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades said the move was the result of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation in early October that has also surged retaliatory attacks against Israel in the West Bank.

4399

