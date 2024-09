According to a report by IRNA on Sunday evening, the championship for youth and junior boxers is currently taking place in the UAE, featuring 462 boxers from 26 countries.

Today, the finals for various weight categories in the youth division were held, where Matin Chamipa and Farzan Ahmadi both clinched gold medals.

Chamipa competed in the 49 kg weight category and Ahmadi in 61 kg.

