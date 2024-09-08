Iran secures third place in 2024 international Olympiads

The Iranian students excelled by winning a total of 10 gold, 10 silver, and 2 bronze medals. The Olympiad participants represent just 1.5% of the nation’s gifted students.

With the 2024 scientific Olympiads over, Iran emerged third overall in five Olympiads with the highest number of participating countries (ranging from 53 to 110).

Iranian students achieved impressive rankings in various disciplines: first place in the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, fourth in Biology and Physics Olympiads, eighth in Chemistry, ninth in Computer Science, and eighteenth in Mathematics.

Another significant event this year was Iran's hosting of the International Physics Olympiad, where top physics talents from around the world gathered in Isfahan.

