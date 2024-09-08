Air Force fully prepared to defend Iran: Cmdr.

General Vahedi was addressing the pilots and Air Force personnel at Shahid Nojeh Air Base in Hamedan on Sunday.

He commended the dedicated efforts of the Air Force's technical staff, who have managed to maintain the force's aircraft despite oppressive sanctions and to make sure that the pilots carry out their missions.

Vahedi reiterated that the Air Force is committed to the strategic plans laid out by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

"It is imperative that we fully implement the directives of the Supreme Commander," he said.

