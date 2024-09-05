Georgian FM sends congratulatory message to Araghchi

"It gives me a great pleasure to extend my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your Excellency's appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Georgia's Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili wrote in his letter.

"While wishing you success in your new position, I declare my readiness to work closely with you to develop bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest with the aim of benefiting our countries as well as the entire region," he added.

