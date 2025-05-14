Parliament speaker arrives in Jakarta for PUIC Conference

Jakarta, IRNA — Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has arrived in Jakarta to take part in the 19th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States (PUIC).

Qalibaf arrived in Jakarta early Wednesday morning and was welcomed at the airport by Indonesian officials.

A number of members of Iran’s Parliament accompany Qalibaf to the event.

The conference brings together parliamentary representatives from OIC member states to discuss different political, economic, and social issues affecting the Islamic world.

The 19th PUIC Conference is being held in Jakarta, from May 12 to 15, with the theme “Good Governance and Strong Institutions as Pillars of Resilience.”

7129**9417