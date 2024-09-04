At least 40,861 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Health Ministry

The ministry said on Wednesday that the Israeli regime committed three more massacres in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, leaving 42 Palestinians dead and 107 injured.

The casualties bring the total death toll since the start of the war to 40,861, with the number of injured reaching 94,398, the ministry said.

Despite these ongoing atrocities, the Israeli regime has admitted that after nearly 11 months of warfare, it has yet to achieve its objectives of dismantling the Hamas movement and securing the release of Israeli captives.

