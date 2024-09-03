Iran-Iraq annual bilateral trade exceeds $10 billion

According to IRNA's reporter, Nasir Abdul Mohsen Abdullah made the remarks in a meeting with the governor of Iran’s Semnan province on Monday evening.

While emphasizing religious and cultural commonalities between the people of Iran and Iraq, he announced his country’s readiness to establish joint industrial units.

Initial implementation measures for the establishment of industrial units in Semnan Province are on the agenda, the Iraqi envoy revealed, adding that joint economic cooperation, especially with Semnan, in specific areas such as industry, agriculture and mining can be beneficial for both countries.

We are ready for joint cooperation in order to export mineral, agricultural and horticultural materials from Semnan Province to Iraq and urged the Governor of Semnan to hold and participate in joint economic meetings with the presence of Iranian businessmen.

In this meeting, the governor of Semnan also pointed to the economic capacities of Semnan and stated that the province is geographically located between the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) and the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA), and every year millions of pilgrims visit these places through this province.

Seyyed Mohammad Reza Hashemi stated that Semnan is also an academic center that attracts international students, echoing words of the envoy that some 12,00 Iraqi students have chosen to study different courses in Semnan.

