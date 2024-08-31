Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 31

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s dryland crop yield at 8m tons: Official

An official from the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture said crop yield from drylands across the country has reached some 8 million metric tons (mt) this year.

Faramak Aziz Karimi, who leads the ministry’s office for grains and staple crops, said that the increase in dryland crop yield in Iran has been a result of better planning and increased precipitation.

-- Iran enjoys enormous capacities for economic prosperity

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday highlighted Iran’s capacities, citing the country’s natural, abundant, and valuable resources, its strategic geographic location at the crossroads of the world’s major trading routes, along with its extensive coastlines.

Experts believe Iran’s capacities are more than enough to generate economic prosperity. They cite the country’s manpower as well as its natural and geographical features which enable it to realize a boom in production.

-- Iran attends int’l children’s book congress in Italy

Iran is among the countries represented at the 39th International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) Congress, which kicked off Thursday in the Italian city of Trieste.

The congress, which runs until September 1, brings together dozens of speakers from around the world to share research and perspectives on children’s and young adult literature. Iranian representatives are among the participants, with six speakers scheduled to present three papers during the event.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Bandar Anzali Oil, Non-Oil-Exports Up 46%

Deputy head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Gilan province for ports affairs Mojtaba Nazari has said that oil- and non-oil exports from Bandar Anzali port complex registered an about 46% rise in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024).

Nazari noted that more than 854,000 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at Bandar Anzali Port Complex from March 21 to August 22, 2024, showing a 46 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

-- Nasiriyan Plays Genghis Khan in ‘300 Show’

Legendary Iranian actor Ali Nasiriyan has taken on a different role in the ongoing musical performance of ‘300 Show’. Nasiriyan portrays Genghis Khan, the founder of the Mongol empire, in a series of video projections displayed on the walls of the Melat Palace at Tehran’s Sadabad Complex.

He underwent a dramatic transformation for the role, shaving his head. The acclaimed Iranian actor appeared as a judge in ‘Heads on Gallows’ series several decades ago, shaving off his head for the role.

** Tehran Times

-- Busts of martyrs of service unveiled in Tehran

The 5th group exhibition “Heaven’s Garden” was inaugurated at the Abolfazl Aali Art Gallery of the Art Bureau in Tehran on August 28, with the unveiling of busts honoring the martyrs of service, alongside the display of ten large-scale sculptures.

The unveiling ceremony showcased busts of four notable figures including former President Ebrahim Raisi, sculpted by Mehdi Dehghanizadeh; former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, sculpted by Morteza Aryan; former governor of East Azarbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, sculpted by Morteza Dashtjerdi; and former Friday prayer leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, sculpted by Nader Qashqai.

-- Moisture threatens rock-hewn tomb of Artaxerxes III in Persepolis

The rock-carved tomb of Artaxerxes III, located within the UNESCO World Heritage site of Persepolis, is facing a serious threat due to water damage, according to cultural heritage activist Siavash Arya. Arya has reported that extensive moisture and dampness have infiltrated the tomb of the Achaemenid king, which is carved into the Kuh-e Rahmat mountain, ISNA reported on Friday.

Sharing photographs of the damaged tomb, Arya explained that the treasured structure has been compromised by the “accumulation of moisture”, particularly following recent spring rains.

-- UNHCR provides support for Iran’s refugee-inclusive health policies

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has donated a consignment of essential medical equipment and supplies to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME) to enhance the quality of healthcare services for both refugees and communities that generously host them.

It bolsters Iran’s healthcare capacity in managing critical health challenges including communicable diseases that are a public health concern and affect people, regardless of their nationality or documentation situation, the UNHCR website announced in a press release on August 28.

