Missile attack launched on US military base in eastern Syria

According to al-Mayadeen, the US military base in the Koniko oil field, located in the north of Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria, was targeted by a missile attack.

According to this report, the anti-aircraft system based in the American military base has been activated to deal with the missile attack.

No further details have been reported.

On the other hand, some sources reported a drone attack on the US military base in Deir Ezzor, Syria.

During the past weeks, the positions of US forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted by rocket and drone attacks, which have resulted in the injury of a number of American forces.

