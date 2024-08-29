Israeli regime arrests over 10,300 Palestinians in West Bank

The Palestinian Prisoners Society announced in a statement on Thursday that the Israeli occupying regime has detained 25 more Palestinians in various areas of the West Bank from Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Among the detainees are a number of former prisoners.

The society added that the total number of detainees in the West Bank increased to 45 since Wednesday morning when the military attacked on the region began.

Husam Badran, the former leader of Hamas’s military wing in the northern West Bank, told Al-Jazeera that the massive military attack of the Zionist occupying army on the West Bank proves that this regime does not need an excuse for aggression and crimes against the Palestinian people; therefore, the Zionist enemy understands nothing but the language of force and power, and the resistance against it will continue in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and throughout this land.

The Hamas official underlined that the enemy's military operations in the West Bank are doomed to fail and the emerging generation of Palestinian youth will lead the resistance.

4208**9417