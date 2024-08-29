Israeli strike kills 16 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

At least 16 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera news channel reported on Thursday.

Al Jazeera also said that the Zionist army claimed that this morning, the commander of Nur Shams Inscription, Muhammad Jaber, nicknamed Abu Shojaa, and four other people were killed in a clash in the Nur Shams mosque.

The Israeli army said one of its soldiers was injured in a clash with Palestinian fighters in Nur Shams Camp.

The al-Mayadeen news television channel also reported that the Zionist soldiers retreated from around Tulkarm Camp and throughout this city, except for Nur Shams Camp.

6125**4354