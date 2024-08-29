Enemy only understands language of resistance: Hamas official

The enemy's military offensive in the occupied West Bank will fail and the new generation of Palestinian will lead the resistance, Husam Badran told Al Jazeera channel on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the extensive military attack of the occupying Zionist army on the West Bank proves that this regime does not need an excuse for aggression and crimes against the Palestinian nation.

Badran invited all those who have weapons in their hands to support the resistance in the West Bank and Gaza.

He also said that Hamas wants the mediators in the Gaza ceasefire talks to stick to what was agreed on last July 2.

Badran made the remarks as the talks are expected to resume at the working group level in Doha, but it is not yet clear why the negotiations have been moved from Cairo to Doha or whether this move will affect the negotiation process.

