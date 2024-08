The public relations office of the IRGC in Isfahan, in a statement in the early hours of Thursday, reported a gas leak in one of the workshops in the province.

"Unfortunately, one person was martyred and 10 other injured due to a gas leak in a workshop of the IRGC centers in Isfahan province," the statement said.

There is not further detail available at this moment about the reason behind the gas leakage, the exact location of the workshop or the identity of the victims.

