FM says Iran's new policy is to expand ties with all countries

Araghchi made the comment on Wednesday in a phone call with his Japanese counterpart Yōko Kamikawa.

‘Iran’s new policy is to expand relations with the world, especially [countries] in East Asia”, the top Iranian diplomat said.

The Japanese foreign minister also announced her country’s willingness to develop ties with Iran, expressing hope that mutual cooperation is further boosted under the new Iranian administration.

The two diplomats discussed the situation in West Asia as well, where tensions have been escalating following Israel’s assassination of Hamas Political Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Kamikawa expressed concern over what she called the dangerous situation in West Asia, and urged restraint by all warring sides.

Araghchi said that provocative measures by the Israeli regime, including its assassination of Haniyeh, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to expand the war are the main reason behind the escalating tensions in the region.

Unlike the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic is not seeking to expand conflict in the region.

