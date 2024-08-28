Aug 28, 2024, 11:33 AM
Iran warns Zionist regime against desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, has warned about the Israeli regime’s plots to desecrate the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The cabinet of the criminal Zionist regime is seeking to implement its sacrilegious plots against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Kanaani said on Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter. 

He noted that the Israeli regime continues to express its intention to construct a synagogue in place of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically condemns the recent statements and schemes, warning against any violation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Zionists’ crossing of the Islamic Ummah’s red lines.

Due to the awakening of human conscience and global outrage over Zionist crimes, Muslims and freedom seekers worldwide now support Palestine, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the prosecution of Zionist criminals.

