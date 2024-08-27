Iran president says seeks peace with world

Speaking at the introduction ceremony of the country’s new foreign minister in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said that “we are not after fighting with anyone, but we will stand against any oppression at any point and will be hostile to the oppressor".

In a reference to the arbitrary Western sanctions on Tehran, he noted that the more Iran strengthens relations with other countries, the more it will become unsanctionable.

He stressed the need for giving a boost to relations with neighboring countries and said that if Iran establishes friendly relations with its 15 or 16 neighbors, the US sanctions will not be able to do anything to the country.

The president also underlined the necessity for more enhanced relations among Muslim countries, saying, “We Muslims are brother; peace must be established among brothers.”

“Europeans opened their borders to each other, unified their currency, but we Muslims are building a wall between us.”

