Iran, India stress developing of legal, judicial cooperation

Gharibabadi met and held talks with Rudra Gaurav Shresth in the Iranian capital city of Tehran on Tuesday.

While criticizing the politicized approach of some Western countries on the issue of human rights, Gharibabadi highlighted the double standards of some European countries and the US regarding the genocide and crimes against humanity perpetrated by Zionists in Gaza as instances of the demise and violation of human rights.

The two sides emphasized the importance of fostering legal, judicial, and human rights cooperation, as well as sharing experiences between the two countries.

