The recent remarks by the UK foreign secretary reflect London’s full support for the Zionist regime while the UK administration expects other regional countries to avoid further escalation of war by not responding to the crimes of the regime, the embassy said in a message posted on X on Monday.

The message referred to the UK alleged support for the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza which it said comes amid low concern about thousands of Palestinian women and children who may be killed before reaching a ceasefire.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had a phone conversation with the Zionist Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer earlier in the day and voiced his country’s support for Israel’s security.

He stressed the need for all sides to exercise restraint, establish a ceasefire in Gaza and free all the hostages.

The UK official did not mention the Zionist brutalities mounting the civilian deaths in Palestine and only said that any regional escalation has to be avoided.

