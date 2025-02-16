‘Iran-EAEU agreement to facilitate interbank ties with Kazakhstan’

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade says that interbank relations between Tehran and Astana will be expanded through the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran.

Mohammad Atabak made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arman Shakkaliev, on Saturday.

The Iranian minister said that the EAEU agreement could open up economic gateways between the two countries.

The volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Kazakhstan is not proportionate with the history of the two sides’ diplomatic relations, he said.

Atabak highlighted that Iran could supply any metal and non-metal minerals needed by Astana.

