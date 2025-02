Tehran, IRNA – The latest match between Spanish football teams, Osasuna and Real Madrid, has turned into a scene of support for Palestine as fans expressed outrage at Israel.

Osasuna fans displayed a banner that read "Show Israel the red card" during Saturday's match held at El Sadar Stadium in the city of Pamplona.

They called for boycotting Israel, while some other fans waved the Palestinian flag.

The match between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

6125**4194