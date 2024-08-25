Response to Israeli terrorist attack ‘definitive’: Iran FM

According to IRNA, Abbas Araghchi in a telephone call with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani onm Sunday night said that “Iran’s reaction to Israeli terrorist attack in Tehran is definitive and will be measured and calculated”.

“We do not fear escalation, yet do not seek it—unlike Israel”, Araghchi wrote on his X social media post, detailing his conversation with Tajani.

The top Iranian diplomat added that he was pleased to receive congratulatory call from the Italian Foreign Minister and that their lengthy discussion focused on the region.

Over the past two days, Araghchi has received a number of congratulatory calls from his foreign counterparts, including the foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

