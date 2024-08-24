Aug 24, 2024, 6:38 PM
Yazd hosts ministers and ambassadors of 35 countries

Yazd, IRNA - The event "Yazd, the Tourism Capital of Asian countries" will be held in this province with the presence of ministers and ambassadors of 35 countries.

The 2-day event "Yazd, the Tourism Capital of Asian Countries" with the presence of ministers and ambassadors from 35 countries with different programs and specialized meetings will be held in Yazd in the near future.

Planning to take advantage of event capacities and specific goals, domestic and foreign media coverage, beautifying guests' traffic routes, financing event expenses, and inviting and hosting guests were some of the issues raised in this meeting.

Along with Fars and Isfahan provinces, Yazd is the first destination of foreign tourists as the golden tourism triangle of Iran, and this importance made tourism one of the axes of the province's development.

