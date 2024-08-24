Aug 24, 2024, 12:04 PM
Iranian university student wins silver award at int’l IFIA INV contests in Switzerland

Tehran, IRNA – Amirmohammad Bakhtiari, an Iranian graduate student from Sharif University of Technology, has won the silver award at the International Federation of Inventors Association (IFIA) INV competitions held in Switzerland.

Inventors and innovators from 40 countries presented 600 plans in various fields, including engineering, computer sciences, agriculture, chemistry, and environment, competing in Geneva from August 16-18.

Bakhtiari competed with his rivals in the section of protection of environment.

He developed a fire extinguisher that contains fires using gas and dust. He says that he worked on his innovation for eight months.

The Iranian inventor has patented his innovation in Iran and with the World Intellectual Property Organization under the Patent Cooperation Treaty, which is recognized in 152 countries.

Bakhtiari also received a Certificate of INV Membership.

