Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 24

** Tehran Times

-- Araqchi highlights potential for cooperation with Japan amid illegal U.S. sanctions

There are significant opportunities for cooperation between Iran and Japan, particularly in the energy and economic sectors, said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during an interview with Japanese media

-- ‘Nuclear weapons not part of Iran’s defense, security strategy’: spox

Addressing a query regarding the anti-Iranian assertion made by the chair of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, the spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry stated that nuclear weapons have never been a component of Iran’s defense and security strategy. Nasser Kanaani

-- Iranian intelligence captures 14 Daesh members in nationwide operations

Iran’s intelligence forces have apprehended 14 members of the Daesh terrorist group across four provinces in the country.

