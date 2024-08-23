Five Hezbollah fighters martyred in operations against Israel's occupying regime

According to Al-Manar, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance (Hezbollah) announced that five resistance fighters were martyred in operations against the occupying regime of lsrael.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced the names of these martyrs as Hassan Wissam Harqous, Qassem Saleh Harqous, Aqeel Qasim Gharib", Hussein Mohammed Shakir and Mohammed Mahmoud Najm.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Hezbollah emphasized in separate statements that Hassan Wissam Harqous was from Toura village in southern Lebanon and was born in 2005.

Also, martyr Qasim Saleh Harqous, known as Fada, was born in 2004 in the village of Toura in southern Lebanon, who was martyred on the way to the liberation of the Holy Quds.

The Islamic Resistance of Lebanon also emphasized that martyr Aqeel Qasim Gharib was born in 1990 in the village of Tayir Harfa in southern Lebanon.

In the statement of Lebanon's Hezbollah, it is also stated that martyr Hossein Mohammed Shakir was born in 1998 and was a resident of Mees al-Jabal village in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah also emphasized that Mohammed Mahmoud Najm, nicknamed Karar, was a resident of the village of Eita al-Jabal and was born in 1971 and was martyred on the way to the liberation of the Holy Quds.

2050