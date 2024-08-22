Hamas and Jihad call for full withdrawal of occupying regime's military from Gaza

The leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad demanded the complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from the entire Gaza Strip in order to reach any agreement with Tel Aviv.

After meeting with the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Mohammed Darvish, the head of the Hamas Advisory Council, Ziyad al-Nakhaleh and his deputy, Mohammed al-Hindi, issued a joint statement and announced that in order to reach any agreement with Tel Aviv, the complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from the entire Gaza Strip region, the beginning of the reconstruction of the region, the agreement on the exchange of prisoners and the end of the siege are necessary.

