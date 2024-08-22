Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 22

** IRAN DAILY

--Parliament okays Pezeshkian’s entire cabinet

Iran’s Parliament on Wednesday approved all members of Reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian’s cabinet, the first time in over two decades a president has been able to receive vote of confidence for all of his proposed ministers.

--28 Pakistani pilgrims killed in bus crash in central Iran

At least 28 Pakistani pilgrims travelling to the Iraqi city of Karbala were killed as their bus crashed in central Iran, state media reported early Wednesday.

“A bus carrying 51 Pakistani pilgrims overturned and caught fire in front of Dehshir-Taft checkpoint in the central province of Yazd on Tuesday night,” Iranian state television reported.

--Japan, India felicitate new FM after confidence vote

Japanese and Indian foreign ministers congratulated Abbas Araghchi after Iran’s Parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of him to become Iran’s new foreign minister.

In a letter to Araghchi, Japan’s Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko said she seeks to work together with the new Iran’s foreign minister – a former ambassador to Japan and an expert on Japan – to further develop the bilateral relationship based on the historically friendly relations and to cooperate closely to ease tensions and stabilize the situation in West Asia.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also sent a congratulatory message, saying that he “looks forward to working” with his Iranian counterpart “to further relations.”



--Embassy Slams UK Parliament Invite to MKO Head

The Iranian embassy in the United Kingdom on Wednesday condemned the British parliament’s invitation to the ringleader of the Mujahedin Khalq terrorist organization (MKO), saying it amounts to collaborating with the terrorists.

--Mission to UN: Iran’s Response to Assassination Will Surprise Israel

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations on Wednesday said the Islamic Republic will respond to Israel’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a time and manner that will catch it “by surprise.”

“Maybe when their eyes are on the sky and the radar screen, they will be surprised from the ground, and maybe a combination of the two,” the mission said in a statement.

--Iran Offers Condolences Over Deaths of Pakistani Pilgrims

A bus carrying 51 Pakistani pilgrims to Iraq crashed in Iran’s Yazd province on Tuesday night, killing at least 28 people and injuring 23, with 14 of them in serious condition.

The crash happened on Tuesday night, said Muhammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official. At the time of the crash, there were 51 people on board, all of whom were from Pakistan.

--Iranian embassy criticizes UK parliament’s dealing with MKO ringleader

The Iranian embassy in London has said the cooperation of the British House of Commons with Maryam Rajavi, the ringleader of the MKO terrorist group, is an example of a “double standard” in dealing with the evil phenomenon of terrorism.

--Iran’s retaliation against Israel will be timely: official

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s indicated that Iran had evaluated the consequences of its actions against the Israeli regime.

In an interview with CNN, Mohsen Rezaei addressed whether Iran would retaliate against Israel following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’s political bureau in Tehran, stating that Iran would respond at the appropriate time and location.

--ICCIMA calls for implementing IranChina strategic agreement

The head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has called for the implementation of the Iran-China 25-year strategic agreement in a meeting with China’s Ambassador to Tehran Cong Peiwu.

In the meeting, Samad Hassanzadeh emphasized the need to implement the provisions of the 25-year agreements between the two countries and said: “Iranian economic operators will be present at the China import exhibition that will be held in November.

