Iran's Judiciary closes two German-linked centers in Tehran

The centers were found to be in violation of Iranian laws, engaging in illegal activities and widespread financial misconduct.

The Judiciary has also received reports of violations by other German-affiliated centers in Iran, prompting investigations by the authorities.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said Iran’s ambassador to Berlin would be summoned over the incident.

The closure comes almost a month after the German government shut down a prominent Islamic center in Hamburg, accusing it of being an outpost of the Islamic Republic.

In a phone call with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on July 27, Iran’s acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, criticized the closure of the Islamic Center Hamburg as a political move aimed at spreading Islamophobia.

