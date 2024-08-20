Aug 20, 2024, 3:55 PM
Iran's defense sector symbol of national pride: Ministry

Iran's defense sector symbol of national pride: Ministry

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) has described the country’s defense sector as a symbol of national pride and a means of deterrence.

On the occasion of National Defense Industry Day on Tuesday, Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics released a statement emphasizing the Ministry's pivotal role in producing defense products and combating the harsh sanctions imposed by adversaries.

The statement further noted that despite facing unilateral sanctions, the MODAFL stands as a beacon of national pride, embodying self-reliance and self-sufficiency.

Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics serves as an exemplary model for other sovereign nations, emphasizing its role as a central pillar of deterrence and an emblem of national strength, the statement added.

