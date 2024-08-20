Tehran to host trilateral meeting to increase flight capacity

Nakhjavani told reporters on Tuesday that the trilateral meeting will be held in the future to agree on air traffic exchange points and increase the capacity to receive flights from the three cities.

He pointed out that air traffic management (ATM) of the northern Indian Ocean and the Oman Sea is being done by Iran’s Tehran, Pakistan’s Karachi, and Oman’s Muscat.

Meetings are also being held with Baghdad air traffic management to help them regulate the flow of Arbaeen air traffic to Iraqi airports, he added.

