Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza

According to the regime’s military, the soldiers were killed by a roadside bomb in central Gaza on Saturday afternoon.

One was identified as Yotam Itzhak Peled, a logistics officer, and the other was identified as Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam, a truck driver. Both served in the 8119th Battalion, according to Israeli media citing the military.

They said Peled had been commanding a convoy to supply troops with equipment in Gaza City’s southern Zeitoun neighborhood, and Ben Shoam was one of the drivers. They were killed during the drive along the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza when a bomb went off.

According to the Israeli media, Palestinian resistance fighters also opened fire at the Israeli convoy before escaping safely.

The Israeli regime says the latest deaths brought its military fatalities to 334 since a ground offensive began in Gaza in mid-October.

Palestinian resistance groups, however, believe that the death toll is much higher as the regime hides the real number of its soldiers killed in Gaza amid growing discontent among Israelis who are outraged at the cabinet of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to release the captives still held in Gaza.

Many Israelis see a ceasefire deal with Hamas as the only way to release the captives and blame Netanyahu for torpedoing such a deal.

