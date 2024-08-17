Iranian kabaddi player Shadlou joins India’s Haryana Steelers for $0.25 million

Haryana Steelers plays in India’s Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which is the most popular in the world. Shadlou joined the team for $250,000 on Friday, the second and final day of the 2024 PKL Season 11 player auction which was held in Mumbai.

The auction saw 12 teams from 15 countries engage in intense bidding to fill their squads with top-quality players. More than 500 kabaddi players were listed in the bidding process.

Shadlou was the second most sought-after player at the auction after India’s Sachin Tanwar.

With Shadlou joining Haryana Steelers, 18 Iranian players and a coach will now play at the PKL Season 11 which will kick off in October, running for three months.

