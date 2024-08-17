Aug 17, 2024, 12:28 PM
Iranian colonel: We are ready to respond to threats

Tehran, IRNA – A senior military official in Iran’s northern province of Gorgan says members of his bridge are ready to respond to threats imposed by enemies against the Islamic Republic.

Colonel Ali-Akbar Arab, who is the commander of the 230th Mobile Assault Brigade in Gorgan Province, made the comment on Saturday as he toured the provincial office of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

He said that the brigade’s staff, having received military training and operational techniques and tactics, have already fulfilled their duty to protect security at Iran’s eastern borders.

The staff, who have recently returned to their unit in Gorgan, are now receiving new trainings and are fully prepared for any mission to protect and guard the Islamic Republic, the commander added.

