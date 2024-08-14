Aug 14, 2024, 2:07 PM
Sanctions strengthened Iran’s military system: General

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani has said that the cruel sanctions against Iran have strengthened the country’s military systems.

Today, Iran’s authority is unique in the world, he said, adding that despite the enemies’ threats, “we became stronger day by day during the past four decades and collapsed the hegemony of global arrogance.”

Forty-five years of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran have strengthened Iran’s military systems, he noted.

“Despite the advanced defenses of the Zionist regime, we witnessed an effective operation in Operation True Promise,” he said, stressing that the Iranian armed forces are standing by the Islamic Revolution.

