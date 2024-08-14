Sanctions strengthened Iran’s military system: General

Today, Iran’s authority is unique in the world, he said, adding that despite the enemies’ threats, “we became stronger day by day during the past four decades and collapsed the hegemony of global arrogance.”

Forty-five years of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran have strengthened Iran’s military systems, he noted.

“Despite the advanced defenses of the Zionist regime, we witnessed an effective operation in Operation True Promise,” he said, stressing that the Iranian armed forces are standing by the Islamic Revolution.

